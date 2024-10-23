Prices
- Adult: £30
- Senior: £29
- Under-21s: £29
- Under-17s: £25.50
- Under-14s: £16
Ticket details
All tickets for this game are paper tickets, and will be sent to the lead booker.
If you choose to collect your ticket, please note that this must be collected from Selhurst Park. If you have not collected your ticket by 12:00 GMT on the day of the game, your ticket will be cancelled unless you have made prior arrangements with the box office.
If your circumstances change and you are no longer able to collect your ticket at Selhurst Park, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk
Sales phases
Limited tickets remain available to all Season Ticket holders and Members, with two able to book per client reference number.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters could purchase online from 10:00 BST on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
-
Tue, 1st Oct: Season Ticket holders and Members with 8000+ Loyalty Points.
-
Wed, 2nd Oct: Season Ticket holders and Members with 5000+ Loyalty Points
-
Thu, 3rd Oct: Season Ticket holders and Members with 3000+ Loyalty Points
-
Thu, 3rd Oct (17:30): Season Ticket+ holders, no Loyalty Points required (online only)
-
Fri, 4th Oct: Season ticket+ holders, no Loyalty Points required (all methods)
-
Fri, 4th Oct: Season Ticket holders and Members, no Loyalty Points required
-
Mon, 7th Oct: Season Ticket holders and Members can purchase two tickets (or one extra if already purchased)
Please note that, should our ticketing system experience exceptionally high demand, you may be placed into a short queue to ensure you are able to purchase tickets as smoothly as possible.
Don’t miss a single ticketing on-sale period this season: download the official Crystal Palace app for free now, and receive advance warning notifications straight to your phone.
Match details
Wolves v Palace
- Saturday, 2nd November
- 17:30 GMT
- Molineux