If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Aston Villa's supporters' guide here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Please ensure that gangways and aisles are kept free from obstruction at all times.

Although no industrial action is currently scheduled for this coming Saturday, fans are advised to check their journeys before travelling, and to leave in plenty of time.

Travelling by train

Witton station is the nearest station to Villa Park, and is also the nearest train station to the visiting supporters' seating at Villa Park. As well as regular services from Birmingham New Street, Witton station offers park & ride possibilities north of Villa Park on the Walsall line.

If you are travelling to the match by train, you can book your train tickets through Train Hugger; a tree will be planted here in the UK every time a booking is made by a Palace fan.

Parking

Aston Villa recommend away fans use junction 6 of the M6 to access Villa Park.

Villa recommends booking parking via this link or this link.

Traffic Exclusion Zone

Please note that in the interest of pedestrian safety, a traffic exclusion zone (TEZ) is imposed around Villa Park on match days to exclude vehicles on the following roads: Witton Lane from the junction with Aston Hall Road to the traffic island at Witton Road, and Trinity Road between Nelson Road and Witton Lane.

The zone is in operation two hours prior to kick-off to approximately 30-60 minutes after the final whistle.

The precise timing is dependent upon traffic and pedestrian movement on the affected roads. Residents’ parking zones are in operation on match days. Villa strongly advise all supporters to use official car parks and avoid parking in residential areas. You will avoid the parking fine of £60 which you will incur for parking in within the residents’ zones.