With Palace leading 3-0 from last week, the second leg will kick-off at 21:00 CET local time (20:00 BST) on Thursday at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence.

Ahead of Thursday, supporters can find important information surrounding the trip below.

Ticketing information

Tickets are being issued to each individual ticket holder via PDF print at home ticket. All emails will be sent direct from Fiorentina.

If you have you haven’t received your ticket by 09:00 on Thursday, please contact the box office as soon as possible. Please remember to check your spam/junk folders before calling the box office.

Each ticket will include – as listed on each supporter’s passport – the purchaser’s name, date of birth, passport country of issue, and gender. All of these details are required by Italian law in order to obtain a ticket.

Please note that supporters can scan tickets on their phones by displaying the QR/barcode. There is no requirement to print out your tickets.

Where to go on matchday…

On matchday, Palace supporters are expected to meet at Giardini Piazza della Indipendenza in central Florence.

Local authorities have organised coaches to take supporters from this point to the Artemio Franchi Stadium. The first service will depart between 18:00 and 18:30 local time, depending on demand.

From then on, there will be regular shuttles from Piazza della Indipendenza to the ground. Please note that availability for this service is limited, and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

If supporters choose to walk to the Artemio Franchi Stadium, please note that this will take around 45 minutes from Piazza della Indipendenza.

Mandatory passport checks

All supporters will be required to take their passports to the stadium.

There will be strict stadium perimeter ticket checks, where all supporters will be required to show the passport which matches the details on their ticket.

Supporters who do not have their own passports at the ticket checkpoint will be refused entry to the stadium perimeter.

If the supporter’s passport does not match the details on their ticket, they will be refused entry to the stadium perimeter.

Palace staff will be on hand at the check point to help with any potential issues.

Approaching the stadium

Palace supporters must approach through Viale Pasquale Paoli on the south-eastern side of the stadium, where there will be a ticketing and passport checkpoint.

Coaches will drop supporters off at the car park for the Mandela Forum (Parcheggio Mandela Forum), just before this checkpoint.

Fans are advised to avoid the surroundings of the North Stand (Curvia Fiesole) and South Stand (Curva Ferrovia) – in particular Viale Manfredo Fanti, Via Frusa, Vale del Mille and Viale Malta – before and after the game.

After the match

Following the full-time whistle, supporters in the away end will be held back for a short period of time (approximately 30 minutes) to allow home crowds to disperse. We thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation.

Coaches will then collect Palace supporters from Parcheggio Mandela Forum and return them to Piazza della Indipendenza.