Ahead of the match, supporters can find important information surrounding the trip to Krakow below.

Where to go on matchday…

A walkable, welcoming city, Krakow is well furnished with places for Crystal Palace supporters to meet up ahead of, during, and after the match.

Both Bulldog Bar and Polski Pub, which are located adjacent to the Main Market Square (Rynek Główny), have advised that they are happy to welcome Crystal Palace supporters, and will also be showing the fixture.

On matchday, supporters will need to make their own way to the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium, which is situated approximately a 30-minute walk away from the Main Market Square in the city centre.

With limited public transport options available, and few routes running close to the stadium, we highly recommend walking to the Stadium.

Alternatively, Uber, Bolt and local taxi services can transport supporters to the Stadium, but please aim to book these services as early as possible.

The official Stadium website advises the following alternatives:

By Tram: Take lines no. 1 or no. 20 to the “Reymana” stop (Al. 3 Maja).

Take lines no. 1 or no. 20 to the “Reymana” stop (Al. 3 Maja). By Bus: By lines no. 139, 144, 159, 164, 173, 194, 199, 494, 601 and 611 to the "Kawiory" stop. From there, take Miechowska Street towards Reymonta Street.

By lines no. 139, 144, 159, 164, 173, 194, 199, 494, 601 and 611 to the "Kawiory" stop. From there, take Miechowska Street towards Reymonta Street. From the airport: Take bus number 300 (Krakow Airport) and get off at the Muzeum Narodowe stop. From there, you can walk along Aleja 3 Maja to Reymana (about 15 minutes) or take one of the tram lines above.

Take bus number 300 (Krakow Airport) and get off at the Muzeum Narodowe stop. From there, you can walk along Aleja 3 Maja to Reymana (about 15 minutes) or take one of the tram lines above. By Car: From the Old Town side: Driving along Aleje Trzech Wieszczów, turn into Reymonta Street (northern parking lot) or into Al. 3 Maja Street (southern and western parking lots). From the A4 motorway side: At the Ofiar Katynia roundabout, turn right onto Armii Krajowej Street. At the intersection with Piastowska Street, turn right, then at the intersection with Reymonta Street, turn left (northern parking lot).



Parking is available, but supporters will need to email customer.service@cpfc.co.uk in advance of their trip to facilitate booking with the Stadium.