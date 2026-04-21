Palace will travel to Poland to continue their quest to secure a place in the UEFA Conference League Final, taking on the current Ukrainian league leaders, and 15-time domestic champions, for that honour.

The first leg of the tie, which will be played at the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in Krakow, is scheduled for Thursday, 30th April (21:00 CEST local time / 20:00 BST), with an away allocation of 2,000 Palace supporters.

Supporters must read the information in full below before purchasing their ticket.

Sales Phases

Please note all sales phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.

Phase 1: Wednesday 22nd April, 10:00 via all methods

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 11,000+ Loyalty Points

Phase 2: Wednesday 22nd April, 12:00 via all methods

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 10,000+ Loyalty Points

Phase 3: Wednesday 22nd April, 14:00 via all methods

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 9,000+ Loyalty Points

Phase 4: Wednesday 22nd April, 16:00 via all methods

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points

If tickets remain after this, more sales phases will be announced. These phases would begin at 10:00 on Thursday, 23rd April.

Important information

Tickets will be issued to each individual ticket holder via PDF print at home ticket. All emails will be sent from ticketsandinfo@cpfc.co.uk.

Each ticket will include – as listed on each supporter’s passport – the purchaser’s name and passport number, which supporters will be asked to provide during the sales process (supporters must have these details available at the time of purchase). These details are required by Polish law to obtain a ticket.

All supporters will be required to take their passports to the stadium. There will be strict ticket checks, where all supporters will be required to show the passport which matches the details on their ticket.

Supporters who do not have their passports with them at these checkpoints may be refused entry to the stadium. If a supporter’s passport does not match the details on their ticket, they may also be refused entry to the stadium.

More details with regards to how Palace supporters are advised to travel to the match will be made available closer to the fixture.

Attendance

It is strongly recommended that supporters only purchase a ticket if they are certain they can attend the game.

Tickets are strictly non-transferrable. Anyone found transferring tickets without the club’s consent will be banned from purchasing for future European fixtures.

Any supporter not using their ticket for this fixture may be blocked from purchasing future tickets for European fixtures. All ticket entries will be checked after the fixture has finished.

We understand that circumstances can change after supporters have purchased tickets; in this instance, please contact the Box Office as soon as possible.

Pricing

Tickets will be priced at £11.50 each for all age bands.

Disabled supporters

We have a small number of seats available in Category 1 reserved for disabled supporters who would like to sit during the game. These cost £16.50 per ticket (with accompanying Personal Assistant tickets costing £11.50 each).

To purchase these tickets, or an accessible space for a wheelchair user (also £11.50 each), please call the Box Office.

Please note that Personal Assistant tickets are only valid when the disabled supporter also attends. Any Personal Assistant attending without accompanying a disabled supporter will automatically be banned from purchasing future away tickets for the remainder of the season.

Home leg tickets

The home leg of the semi-final will be played at Selhurst Park the following Thursday (7th May, 20:00 BST), with ticketing information to be publicised soon.

Don’t miss a single ticketing on-sale period: download the official Crystal Palace App for free now, and receive advance warning notifications straight to your phone.

Match Details

Shakhtar Donetsk v Crystal Palace