Ahead of the showpiece match, supporters can find important information surrounding the trip to Leipzig below.

This article will be kept up-to-date with the latest information as we receive it; supporters can also consult UEFA’s Crystal Palace supporter guide here.

Ticketing information

All tickets are mobile and will be delivered on the UEFA Mobile Tickets app a few days before the match.

If you have not yet installed the app, it is recommended you do so before travelling in order to download your ticket. For full information on how the app works, please visit UEFA’s ticketing FAQs.

Please remember that your account can only be accessed on one phone. Once logged in, you cannot access your account from another device.

If you have several tickets, you are advised to transfer them to friends or family via the app before heading to the stadium. The person who receives the ticket will not be able to transfer it further. However, they can send it back to you.

No ticket transfers are possible inside the stadium’s security perimeter. If you keep all tickets on your phone, your group must enter the stadium together.

Supporters are strongly recommended to bring a valid, original form of ID (a passport or national ID card) with you. If there is an issue with your ticket, you will need to present it at the Ticketing Centre, which is located near Leipzig Stadium.