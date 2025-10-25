If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Points to note

Fans can find out more about matchday safety and security here – and a list of prohibited items here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Emirates Stadium is a no smoking stadium. This includes e-cigarettes. Anyone found smoking will be ejected from the ground.

For anyone considering leaving the stadium, note that no re-admission to the ground is permitted.

is permitted. Security at Emirates Stadium is at a high level, so supporters are encouraged to arrive early .

. Outside the turnstiles, stewards will search by way of a full pat down body search.

Arsenal Football Club operates a zero tolerance policy towards abusive or anti-social behaviour in any form. If supporters wish to report an incident or concern they should report this to the nearest steward or, alternatively, send the text message FOUL to our ‘See Something, Say Something’ SMS reporting service on 67777 together with a description of the incident.

towards abusive or anti-social behaviour in any form. If supporters wish to report an incident or concern they should report this to the nearest steward or, alternatively, send the text message FOUL to our ‘See Something, Say Something’ SMS reporting service on 67777 together with a description of the incident. Bringing bags to the stadium is discouraged. Fans should only bring essential items. Maximum bag size is A4. All bags are searched and tagged prior to entry. There are no ‘left luggage’ facilities at Emirates Stadium.

Fans should only bring essential items. All bags are searched and tagged prior to entry. There are no ‘left luggage’ facilities at Emirates Stadium. The matchday programme will be 92 pages and priced at £4 each and are available from the many sellers around the ground. Programmes are not for sale inside the ground.

Children aged 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult aged 18+.

Entering the stadium

The current guideline is that turnstiles will open for the away section two hours before kick off. Arsenal recommend that supporters arrive at least one hour before kick-off.

The ‘Away’ turnstiles are situated at the Southeast corner of the ground (entrances K and L). There are several ways to approach this part of the ground.

If arriving from Highbury & Islington (Victoria Line), on leaving the station turn left and walk down Holloway Road for approximately 10 minutes turn right into Hornsey Road, walk straight down and the Stadium is in front of you. If you then take the stairs to the right of the Armoury store up to podium level and again keeping the stadium on your left, you will reach entrances K and L in about 250 yards.

Finally, if you come into Arsenal Underground station on the Piccadilly line, when you come out of the station turn right and follow the road as it turns to the left, you are now in Drayton Park, ignore the first steps you see on your right-hand side and continue along Drayton Park for 5 minutes. On your right you will see the Danny Fiszman Bridge; cross over and this leads you directly to the away entrances.