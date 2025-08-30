If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Visiting Supporters' Guide

If you have any questions, please refer to Villa's Visiting Supporters' Guide.

Points to note

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Please ensure that gangways and aisles are kept free from obstruction at all times.

Villa advise that small bags are okay to take into the stadium. The contents will be examined by a steward as you enter Villa Park.

Larger bags and / or luggage cannot be taken in to the stadium. There is insufficient room and such items will inhibit spectator movement. Unfortunately, Villa are unable to offer any kind of storage facility for bags, back packs or luggage deemed too large to enter the stadium. Where possible, please do not bring any kind of bag.

Turnstiles open 90 minutes prior to kick-off.

Accessibility

Visiting clubs have 14 wheelchair spaces which are located within the away section in the lower Doug Ellis stand, Q Blocks.

The wheelchair user positions are pitch side and have little cover – ponchos subject to availability are available during inclement weather. Villa recommend checking the forecast before travelling. Companions can sit adjacent to the wheelchair user.

Wheelchair users can access the stadium via Gate 28, which is located next to the away ticket office and turnstiles.

For any Accessibility queries, including more information on ambulant seating and the option of booking match commentary or parking, please contact accessibility@avfc.co.uk or call 0333 323 1874.