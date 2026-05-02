If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Visiting Supporters' Guide

If you have any questions, please refer to Bournemouth's Visiting Supporters' Guide.

Points to note

Fans can find a list of prohibited items on page 12 here.

Bournemouth advise that for supporters’ own safety, there will be 100% searches of every single supporter as well as bag searching/tagging. Please don’t bring a bag unless you absolutely need to.

Please ensure that any bags bought into Vitality Stadium are less than A4 in size. There will be an exemption for supporters on the grounds of disability or medical reason. Away supporters are advised to email disability@afcb.co.uk before the game.

AFC Bournemouth will not accept any responsibility for bags brought into Vitality Stadium that do not match this criteria.

The hosts advise that the East Stand gets the afternoon sunshine when there are clear skies, and recommend you check the weather forecast and take protective measures against the sun if necessary.

Vitality Stadium is a smoke free venue. The use of Cigarettes, Vaporizers or E-Cigarettes is not permitted inside the stadium.

Supporters are not able to exit and re-enter the stadium for any reason.

Visiting Supporters are welcome in Mello Mello bar in Boscombe.

Supporters are reminded that it is a criminal offence to enter the field of play, discharge pyrotechnics or use discriminatory language.

For your own safety standing is not permitted in seated areas. Please be respectful to your fellow supporters and sit in the seat allocated to you. Persistent standing may lead to ejection from the ground and a report to your club.

AFC Bournemouth promotes a welcoming and friendly atmosphere at Vitality Stadium and any incidents of discriminatory or abusive behavior may result in ejection from the ground.

Please follow the instructions of the Safety Stewards at all times.

Supporters are reminded that any children attending who are under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult who is over 18.

if you witness any abusive or discriminatory behaviour please try and speak to a steward on the day, rather than leaving until after the match as this gives us the opportunity to monitor/investigate then. Alternatively use Bournemouth's confidential text line by texting 80818 and starting your message with AFCB, or email control.room@afcb.co.uk during your visit to Vitality Stadium.

Entering the stadium

Turnstiles at Vitality Stadium open 1.5 hours before kick-off and supporters are asked to ensure they arrive at least 45 minutes prior to kick-off to avoid delays.

All tickets for this fixture will be a digital ticket to download to your Apple or Google Wallet, and download link swill be emailed to the individual supporter named on each ticket.

If you are unable to use Digital Tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk after you have purchased your ticket and we will arrange for you to collect your ticket(s) at the Vitality Stadium.

Please note that anyone found transferring tickets without the authority of the club will be banned from purchasing future away games.