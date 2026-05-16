If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Visiting Supporters' Guide

If you have any questions, please refer to Brentford's Away Fans Guide.

Ticket Details

Tickets for this fixture will be paper tickets, and supporters will have the choice of collecting their tickets from Selhurst Park, or opting for delivery with a postage charge of £1.50 (per transaction).

If your ticket has not arrived in your last post before the game, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk detailing your Client Reference Number and name, and we will arrange for a duplicate ticket to be collected at the Gtech Community Stadium.

All tickets which are requested for collection must be collected no later than 17:00 BST on Saturday, 16th May. All uncollected tickets will be cancelled, with no refunds being issued.

If you are unable to collect your ticket before 17:00 on 16th May, please contact the box office, who can arrange to post your ticket (subject to special delivery postage charge).

Points to note