If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.
Visiting Supporters' Guide
If you have any questions, please refer to Brentford's Away Fans Guide.
Ticket Details
Tickets for this fixture will be paper tickets, and supporters will have the choice of collecting their tickets from Selhurst Park, or opting for delivery with a postage charge of £1.50 (per transaction).
If your ticket has not arrived in your last post before the game, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk detailing your Client Reference Number and name, and we will arrange for a duplicate ticket to be collected at the Gtech Community Stadium.
All tickets which are requested for collection must be collected no later than 17:00 BST on Saturday, 16th May. All uncollected tickets will be cancelled, with no refunds being issued.
If you are unable to collect your ticket before 17:00 on 16th May, please contact the box office, who can arrange to post your ticket (subject to special delivery postage charge).
Points to note
- Please note that fans visiting the Gtech should expect a robust searching process as part of Brentford's efforts to ensure a safe environment for all supporters. This will include searches of bags and other personal items carried by supporters. Privacy can be requested when searching personal items - please speak to a member of staff who can help.
- Brentford strongly advise supporters not to bring bags of any type into the stadium. If you do bring a bag, please be aware that it must be searched prior to entry.
- Food items are allowed into the stadium as long as they fit in a small bag. Large rucksacks will not be allowed but small backpacks can be brought into the stadium (for guidance, the maximum size allowed is a 10L rucksack, with dimensions 34cm by 24cm by 11cm (13.5 by 9.5 by 4.5 inches).
- A list of prohibited items can be found here.
- There is no re-admittance to the stadium if you leave prior to the end of the match.
- Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.
- There are a number of food and drink kiosks available around the stadium, with a wide range of options on offer (including vegetarian and vegan options) as well as both alcoholic and soft drinks. All food counters have been designed at a height to make them fully accessible for fans in wheelchairs.
- Early Bird offers are available in general admission areas from when the stadium opens for 30 minutes (and in the Dugout and Premium lounges up to an hour and a half before kick-off). Draught beer is available for £4 and soft drinks are £1.75 during the Early Bird window and all pies and sausage rolls are just £4.
- After the Early Bird offers end, there are some 'bundle' offers available at each kiosk including a pint of Grolsch and a sausage roll (or vegan pie) for £8.95 at Four Corners kiosks or confectionery and a soft drink at the Griffin Kitchen kiosks.
- The stadium is fully cashless.
- As a club Brentford are committed to ensuring a welcoming and inclusive environment for all of our supporters, as outlined in their Diversity & Inclusion Policy which is part of their BeeTogether campaign. If you witness or experience any behaviour in the stadium which you believe falls below the standard of behaviour that you would expect, Brentford encourage you to report it as soon as possible. Please report what you see or experience to any of the matchday stewards, or text “BFC followed by your message” to 62277 and their Operations team will be notified. Alternatively, you can email report@brentfordfc.com at any time.
- Away fans will be discouraged from using Kew Bridge station post-match but any that do choose to use this station will have to walk round from Capital Interchange Way and up Lionel Road South to join the same queuing system as for home supporters.