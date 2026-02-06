If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporters' Guide

If you have any questions, please refer to Brighton's Visiting Supporters' Guide.

Important information for visiting supporters

Brighton will be implementing various safety measures towards the end of the match, where supporters leaving the Amex to reach the coach park, park and rides and car parks will be directed clockwise to reach their destination.

As a result of the safety measures being implemented, coach departures will be delayed by around 15 minutes later than normal.

Visiting supporters may be required to remain in the concourse for safety purposes for approximately 25 minutes after the final whistle.

There will be a special train for visiting supporters, and those wishing to use this will be escorted to Falmer Station in good time. The service will call at Three Bridges, East Croydon, Clapham Junction and London Victoria. This is the quickest way back to South London.

Entering the stadium

Please note the following applies to both home and away supporters on Sunday:

TICKET CHECKS: As with previous seasons, all tickets will have supporter names displayed on tickets – and ID checks will be taking place prior to the turnstiles. Supporters must have ID which matches the name on the ticket. If the ID does not match the name on the ticket, access will be denied.

BAGS: Bags over A4 size are not permitted into the stadium.

BOTTLE POLICY: Solid containers and flasks are not permitted into the stadium and only clear plastic water bottles 500ml or lower will be permitted with bottle tops being removed on entry.

FOOD AND DRINK: Refreshments are available from catering units outside the stadium as well as from the kiosks inside the concourses. Dick’s Bar will be open for home fans only for this match.

OPENING TIMES: Turnstiles open two hours before kick-off.

SMOKING: The Amex Stadium is a smoke-free stadium. Smoking (including electronic cigarettes) is prohibited in ALL areas.

FACIAL IDENTIFICATION: Supporters are requested to remove any hats, hoods and any items of clothing obscuring their face whilst passing through the turnstiles.

DRUGS AND PYROTECHNICS: Brighton operate a zero-tolerance policy on drugs and pyrotechnics. Any persons found in possession of such items will be refused entry and may be subject to arrest.

Ground regulations & prohibited items

A full list of Ground Regulations can be found here.

Prohibited items can be found here.

Conduct

A safe matchday environment for all is vital for protecting the game we love.

Supporters are advised not to travel unless they are in possession of a valid match ticket.

You are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted. Recent pitch invasions have resulted in football bans (both domestically and abroad); police prosecution; and criminal records, which can impact employment, education and international travel.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium. Supporters are also reminded that The Amex Stadium is a smoke-free stadium. Smoking (including electronic cigarettes) is prohibited in ALL areas.

Brighton operate a zero-tolerance policy on drugs and pyrotechnics. Any persons found in possession of such items will be refused entry and may be subject to arrest.

From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.

Other points to note