If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporters' Guide

If you have any questions, please refer to Burnley's Matchday Supporters' Guide.

Points to note

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

. If you leave the stadium for any reason during the match, you will not be allowed to return. To ensure your visit to Turf Moor is as smooth as possible, Burnley kindly ask you to limit the items you bring to the stadium. All bags will be searched by their trained security and stewarding teams, so please factor this into your matchday plans. Find out more here, including a list of restricted items .

Luggage can be securely stored at Turf Moor in the designated area inside the Rapidz FanZone, near the Lottery Office.

Burnley expect supporters to adhere to the ground regulations in place at Turf Moor.

If you hear, witness or experience discriminatory behaviour at Turf Moor, text 'REPORT' to 80800. Please provide seat details with a description of the incident. You can also approach your nearest steward or make a report via the Kick it Out dedicated app.

, text 'REPORT' to 80800. Please provide seat details with a description of the incident. You can also approach your nearest steward or make a report via the dedicated app. Burnley will be serving food and beverages on all concourses and will only be accepting cashless methods of payment.

Tickets

Entry to turnstiles will open at 18:00 GMT for visiting supporters. Please bring photo ID with you as this may be checked as part of Burnley's standard ticketing policy.

All tickets for this fixture will be a digital ticket to download to your Apple or Google Wallet. If you are unable to use Digital Tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk and we will arrange for you to collect your ticket(s) at Turf Moor. Please note, the Ticket Office at Turf Moor will be open from 10:00-14:00 and from 18:00 until half-time (circa 20:15).

All tickets will be emailed to each individual supporter named on the ticket.

Please note away tickets are non-transferable. If you are unable to attend the game you can obtain a refund for your ticket(s) up to 24 hours before kick off.

Anyone found transferring tickets without the club’s consent will be banned from purchasing future away games.