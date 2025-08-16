If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

If you have any questions, please refer to Chelsea's Visiting Supporters' Guide.

Period of silence in memory of Diogo Jota and André Silva

There will be a period of silence before kick-off at every Premier League fixture this weekend, in honour and memory of brothers Diogo Jota and André Silva.

The silence will start and end on the referee's whistle.

Please take to your seats as early as possible before kick-off to avoid any disruption.

Points to note