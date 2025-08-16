If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.
Visiting Supporters' Guide
If you have any questions, please refer to Chelsea's Visiting Supporters' Guide.
Period of silence in memory of Diogo Jota and André Silva
There will be a period of silence before kick-off at every Premier League fixture this weekend, in honour and memory of brothers Diogo Jota and André Silva.
The silence will start and end on the referee's whistle.
Please take to your seats as early as possible before kick-off to avoid any disruption.
Points to note
- Chelsea FC has a no-tolerance approach towards discrimination and abuse. If you hear or see it, report it by texting 88777 with as much detail as possible.
- Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.
- For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.
- Turnstiles open two hours prior to kick-off.
- Stamford Bridge is a cashless venue.
- No bags larger than A4 will be permitted, with dimensions of 30cm x 20cm x 10cm, about the size of a standard handbag.
- A list of prohibited items can be found in the Visiting Supporters’ Guide.
- Banners and flags can be no larger than 250cm x 80cm and must not obstruct the view of others, cover advertising signs or cause a safety hazard. They must not display any abusive or threatening words, images, political statements or be deemed unacceptable. They must also contain a safety certificate.
- Away fans are encouraged to make use of the early bird food and drink offers, available up until 30 minutes after kick-off. Concessions are open until the second half begins.
- Stamford Bridge has a strict no re-admittance policy.
- Supporters aged under 16 will not be permitted entry unless accompanied by a person aged 18 or over.
- Away fans have a safe-standing section in the lower and upper tiers of the allocation.