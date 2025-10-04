If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Visiting Supporters' Guide

If you have any questions, please refer to Everton's Visiting Supporters' Guide.

Points to note

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Supporters who witness such behaviour can speak to their nearest steward or use the confidential reporting lines to report incidents to the Stadium Safety Team. To do this, text HELP and details of what has been witnessed and where to 84300, or email reportit@evertonfc.com. Any anti-social behaviour, such as beer throwing, can result in ejection from the stadium, or, in the case of more serious incidents, arrest and a subsequent nationwide stadium ban.

However, fans arriving at the stadium with a small personal bag (i.e. handbag/medical bag) is permitted. Bags will be searched upon entry and should not exceed A5 size (148.5 x 210 mm / 5.8 x 8.3 inches). Please do not bring large bags or luggage such as rucksacks, briefcases, suitcases or suit bags to Hill Dickinson Stadium as Everton cannot permit them to be taken into the stadium. Please note that there is nowhere to store such items on club premises, however there are a number of left luggage facilities in Liverpool City Centre. More information about these can be found here.

A full range of refreshments, including alcohol, will be available for purchase at the kiosks on the concourses. Hill Dickinson Stadium is a cashless stadium and only card payments will be accepted. Please note that the sale of alcohol can be suspended at any time, as advised by Merseyside Police.

If you have any questions or need any help on a matchday, please ask a member of the Fan Support Team and matchday stewards, who are identifiable in and around the stadium wearing blue high-visibility jackets and pink bibs.

Any supporter under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a responsible adult over the age of 18. Supporters under the age of 14 attempting to access Hill Dickinson Stadium without an adult will be denied entry.

Entering the stadium

Turnstiles at Hill Dickinson Stadium open two hours before kick-off.

Access to all turnstiles is through the Budweiser Plaza which is open three hours before any fixture starts. Supporters are advised to arrive early to support pre-match security and ticket checks.

Supporters are advised to enter the stadium as early as possible to assist with pre-match security checks which will be carried out by trained stewards. Along with physical ticket checks and searches, sniffer dogs will also be present at turnstiles to detect drugs and pyrotechnics.

The away supporters’ section of the stadium is located in the North East stand. Away fans will use turnstile 24 to enter the stadium.

All tickets for this fixture will be digital tickets, to download to your Apple or Google Wallet. Don't forget to charge your phone before heading to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

To gain access, hold your phone close to the contactless reader on top of the turnstile. The light will turn green for a valid adult ticket and amber for concessions or junior tickets.