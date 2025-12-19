If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporters' Guide

If you have any questions, please refer to Leeds' Away Supporters' Guide.

Points to note

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

The use of both cigarettes and all types of electronic cigarettes (including vapes) is not permitted anywhere inside Elland Road stadium. This includes all areas inside the stadium bowl, toilets, concourses, stairwells and bar areas. Smoking of any kind is only permitted in designated smoking zones. Smoking zones are clearly signposted and smoking is only permitted in the designated smoking zones at half time.

Bags larger than A4 in size will not be permitted. Unfortunately, there is no luggage storage facility at Elland Road.

Security and bag searches will take place before entering the queuing system at the turnstiles. Searches will be conducted, and you may be requested to open your own bag to allow it to be searched.

The searching protocol for fans aged 16 or under is a different process to adults and only carried out whilst a parent, guardian or member of the club’s Wellbeing Team is present.

Small handheld banners and flags will be allowed through the turnstiles on a matchday and will be checked by the stewards on entry - any flags that are deemed to contain offensive content will be confiscated. Flags over 5ft x 3ft will not be allowed in the away section of Elland Road. Also any flags which are on a wooden pole are not permitted to be brought into Elland Road. Any flags over 1x1m must carry a fire rated certificate.

Nobody may stand in any seating area whilst play is in progress, except those persons who have tickets in any Licensed Standing In Seated Areas. The obstruction of gangways, access ways, exits and entrances, stairways is strictly forbidden.

Supporters are reminded that Elland Road is a cashless stadium and only card payment will be accepted at food and drink outlets inside the stadium.

Several food and drink options are available at locations around the stadium and inside of the stadium. Alcohol is served at every kiosk but cannot be taken into seating areas in the stadium seating bowl.

Leeds expect supporters to adhere to the ground regulations in place at Elland Road.

Discriminatory language or chanting is not acceptable and will not be tolerated at Elland Road. The club condemns this behaviour and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination abuse of all kinds. To report an incident, text LEEDS along with any relevant information including ticket details, your name and description of an incident to 60006. You will then receive an automated response which means that your report has been logged and will then be looked into.

Free Coach Travel

We have three supporters' coaches booked for this fixture with a departure time of 12:00 GMT from Selhurst Park.

These were free to book for paid Members and Season Ticket Holders (one ticket per client reference number).

All non-Members and non-Season Ticket Holders (for tickets purchased in the final phase) were charged at £55 per person; alternatively, they could become a Member before booking. Find out more about Memberships here.

Entering the Stadium

Turnstiles open 90 minutes prior to kick-off.

Entrance 1 and 2 are the designated turnstiles for visiting supporters to enter the ground on matchday with a valid ticket. Depending on the ticket allocation, away supporters may also use Howards Entrance as a stadium entry point.

Visiting disabled supporters who have purchased accessible seats enter the stadium by Exit W1 gate.

The away ticket office is located adjacent to the away turnstiles (entrance 1 & 2) and opens 90 minutes prior to kick off.

All tickets for this fixture are in paper format, and have been posted to the payment owner, or could be collected from Selhurst Park.

Please note away tickets are non-transferable. If you are unable to attend the game, you can obtain a refund for your ticket(s) up to 24 hours before kick-off (all tickets must be returned before a refund is obtained).

Anyone found transferring tickets without the club's consent will be banned from purchasing future away games.