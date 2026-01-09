If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Entering the stadium

Turnstiles will open at 10:30 GMT.

We strongly advise supporters to arrive at the stadium as early as possible, to allow time for searching and smooth entry into the ground.

For security reasons, supporters will receive a search at the stadium. We are expecting searching stations to be extremely busy, so please arrive as early as you can to ensure you are not delayed entering the ground.

Other points to note

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

The use of both cigarettes and all types of electronic cigarettes (including vapes) is not permitted anywhere on the stadium campus.

For security reasons, you will receive a body search and any bag you arrive with will be searched at the stadium. Fans are strongly advised to arrive early at the stadium to allow enough time for necessary security checks .

Glass vessels, weapons, laser devices, illegal substances, pyrotechnics and dangerous/hazardous items are banned from the stadium.

Discriminatory language or abusive chanting is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. Supporters are asked to report any incidents during the match when possible by speaking to their nearest steward.

Around the Ground

There are two pubs in the nearby vicinity which will happily serve away supporters:

and:

Please note there is no Fanzone at the stadium.