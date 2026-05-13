If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Visiting Supporters' Guide

If you have any questions, please refer to Manchester City's Visiting Supporters' Guide.

Points to note

Please note: All supporters will be searched before entering the stadium. Searches will be thorough and carried out by Manchester City Security and search dogs may be present at the turnstiles.

A list of prohibited items can be found here. Supporters and bags will be checked before entering the stadium.

Arrive early to allow plenty of time for our security checks. Only small handheld bags no larger than A4 size (12”x8”x3”) will be accepted.

Backpacks, holdalls, rucksacks, or any similar items, regardless of size, will not be allowed into the stadium. If you bring a bag larger than the allowed size, you can use the bag drop facilities to securely store your items until the match is over. The bag drop service costs £10 per item . There is a bag drop located in the 'Grey' car park within the away fan compound.

. There is a bag drop located in the 'Grey' car park within the away fan compound. Anyone who enters the pitch or is found with pyrotechnics or smoke bombs will be arrested and prosecuted, possibly leading to a Football Banning Order. They will also be automatically banned by Manchester City. These actions are dangerous, illegal, and have serious consequences. They have no place in football or anywhere else.

Any supporter, who attempts to invade the field of play, at any time, will be ejected from the stadium and may be arrested. This also applies to any supporters identified to be throwing items onto the field of play or into the home supporter areas.

The Etihad Campus, including the car park and concourses are smoke free, including electronic cigarettes. Anybody smoking inside the Stadium will be ejected and will not be able to re-enter.

Concessions on the concourse will be open until the end of half-time. The Etihad Stadium is a cashless venue, so cash payments will not be accepted. A variety of hot and cold food and beverages are available, including several Halal and Vegan options.

In consultation with Greater Manchester Police, visiting supporters may be asked to remain in the stadium for a short time until the immediate areas clear. Supporters will be informed of this during the match via PA announcements. City will ensure you can exit the stadium as soon as possible to commence your return journey.

The person entering the stadium must be within the allocated age band. Supporters may be asked to show a photo ID. Ticket regrades will not be available. Anyone using a concessionary ticket who does not qualify for the concession will be ejected and have their ticket confiscated.

Manchester City operates a strict no re-admission policy and there will not be an opportunity to leave and re-enter the stadium.

Make sure you know your entrance and go to the correct one to enter the stadium. Away fans should use entrances L1, L2, and L3 for the South Stand.

City ask all fans to join them in creating a positive environment and atmosphere, where everyone is welcomed, accepted and has a fantastic matchday experience.

As part of this, they operate a zero-tolerance approach to all discriminatory and abusive behaviour towards fans, players or staff. This includes any form of Racism, Homophobia, Islamophobia, Antisemitism or Sexism. Such behaviour may include abusive tragedy-related comments, chanting, or gesture-making.

If you see or hear such behaviour, please talk to a steward or the police, or report it on the Kick It Out app. Fans who see or hear abusive behaviour can also text 0770 015 1894 to make City's dedicated security team aware of what they have witnessed.

Fans are expected to make themselves aware of our terms and conditions of sale, Ground Regulations and Code of Conduct, and follow these at all times. Any fans who engage in inappropriate behaviour will be subject to a ban in line with the club's official sanctions process.