If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporters' Guide

If you have any questions, please refer to Manchester United's Visiting Supporters' Guide.

Travel disruption

Essential engineering work is likely to affect supporters travelling to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Avanti West Coast will be running three trains from London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly before the match, as a result of Network Rail’s engineering work between Stockport and Manchester.

These three services will depart London Euston at 08:06 (timetabled to arrive at Piccadilly at 11:07); 08:12 (est. arrival 11:29); and 09:16 (est. arrival 12:30).

They are expected to be extremely busy, and fans travelling to the game are advised to seek alternative routes where possible, or travel on the days before and after the match.

Return services will be running normally after the match from Manchester Piccadilly.

As always, the National Rail Journey Planner can be used to plan rail journeys for, and check routes on, Sunday. Those travelling to the game should check their route before setting out and aim to arrive as early as possible.

We sympathise with those fans travelling for any inconvenience this might cause, and thank you for your outstanding support of the team.

Entering the stadium

Please click here to see Old Trafford's bag restrictions & prohibited items and here for safety procedures.

Manchester United's away turnstiles are located at the South East corner of the stadium (see map here) and will open two hours prior to kick-off.

Please do not bring a bag larger than 20cm x 15cm x 5cm (8" x 6" x 2") with you to the match (this equates to a small handbag).

Any bags larger than 20cm x 15cm x 5cm (8" x 6" x 2") will not be allowed onto the stadium footprint and must be deposited at a designated bag drop facility for collection post-fixture. Exceptions to the bag policy will only be made for bags containing essential medical provisions and/or equipment or baby changing items.

Bag drop facilities are located in E2 car park (location for away supporters), N2 car park, W2 Cosgrove car park, and the Manchester United Foundation car park accessed off Railway Road. There is a £5 charge to leave an item at a ‘Bag Drop’.

All supporters attending at Old Trafford will be subjected to a screening process prior to entering the stadium that includes a physical and/or visual search.

All tickets for this fixture are stored via digital download to your Apple or Google Wallet.

If you are unable to use digital tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk as soon as you have purchased your ticket; they will then arrange for your ticket to be collected at Old Trafford.

Manchester United only allow PA tickets in certain areas of their stadium; for away fans, these are located at the back of our allocation. PA tickets are not allowed outside this area of the stadium.

Conduct

If attending a game at Old Trafford you can report offensive, homophobic or discriminatory language or behaviour by texting HELP to 66777. Please detail the stand, row and seat where the incident took place and what happened. The completely anonymous service will do the rest and you will not be identified.

Acts of discrimination, including inappropriate chanting, violence and entering the field of play, are criminal offences – which can result in criminal convictions and banning orders.

For the safety of all supporters:

It is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours, including throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behaviour.

You must keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted. Recent pitch invasions have resulted in football bans (both domestically and abroad); police prosecution; and criminal records, which can impact employment, education and international travel.

Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited.

Please respect staff at all times. Abuse of staff will not be tolerated.

From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.