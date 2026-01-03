If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporters' Guide

If you have any questions, please refer to Newcastle's Visiting Supporters' Guide.

Points to note

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

The use of both cigarettes and all types of electronic cigarettes (including vapes) is not permitted anywhere inside St. James' Park.

For security reasons, you will receive a body search and any bag you arrive with will be searched at the stadium. Bags larger than A4 in size will not be permitted and there is no storage available at St James’ Park . Fans are advised to arrive early at the stadium to allow enough time for necessary security checks.

Glass bottles, weapons or pyrotechnics are banned from the stadium. Full terms can be found in the ground regulations here.

A list of prohibited items can also be found on page 17 here.

There is only a limited amount of space to display banners and flags within the Stadium and they must therefore be no larger than 150cm in depth and 250cm in width. Banners and flags must not obstruct the view of others, cover advertising signs or cause a safety hazard.

Contactless payments are encouraged at kiosks in the concourse. Cash is accepted at a limited number of locations. There is a Barclays ATM at the South West corner of St. James’ Park.

St. James’ Park concourses offer all the conveniences you would expect, including multiple accessible toilets and two Changing Places facilities.

St. James’ Park has a varied catering offering, including vegetarian and halal options. Accessible on approach to the stadium, Shearer’s Bar serves a range of food on both matchdays and non-matchdays. In the main concourse, kiosks serve a range of food including pizzas, burgers and pies. A full range of hot and cold drinks, as well as confectionery, is also available.

Newcastle's matchday helpers are on hand before kick-off to offer a warm welcome to St. James’ Park and provide any guidance you require to enhance your visit.

Discriminatory language or chanting is not acceptable and will not be tolerated at St. James' Park. On a matchday, supporters are asked to report any incidents during the match when possible. Supporters can speak to their nearest steward or text HELP to 60070 followed by seat location and details of the incident to help Newcastle to identify those responsible.

Around the Ground

The stadium has its own external bar - Shearer’s Bar, which is open to all supporters and members of the public. Shearer’s Bar is located next to the club retail store beneath the Gallowgate Stand.

While there are a number of pubs and bars close by, please note that some venues may restrict entry for visiting supporters - particularly those wearing club colours. There is no designated pub/bar for visiting supporters.

If you decide to dine, you’ll be spoilt for choice with The Gate and Chinatown a short walk from St. James’ Park.