If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.
Supporters' Guide
If you have any questions, please refer to Forest's Visiting Supporters' Guide.
Ground regulations & prohibited items
A full list of Ground Regulations can be found here.
Prohibited items can be found here.
Conduct
Nottingham Forest Football Club advocate a strict policy of zero-tolerance towards supporters who act or express racist, homophobic or aggressive views towards others.
Acts of discrimination, including inappropriate chanting, violence and entering the field of play, are criminal offences – which can result in criminal convictions and banning orders.
For the safety of all supporters:
- It is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.
- Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours, including throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behaviour.
- You must keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted. Recent pitch invasions have resulted in football bans (both domestically and abroad); police prosecution; and criminal records, which can impact employment, education and international travel.
- Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited.
- Please respect staff at all times. Abuse of staff will not be tolerated.
From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.
Should you see or hear any behaviours which you believe do not adhere to these policies and are unwelcome at the City Ground, Forest urge fans to text the word FOREST to 60066 on matchday so that they are able to act accordingly. Your text will be treated in the strictest of confidence as they identify and deal with the perpetrators.
Other points to note
Only small bags (smaller than A4) will be permitted, with maximum dimensions of 21cm x 29.7cm. No large bags or suitcases will be permitted, as per the list of restricted items.
There will be security present before visiting supporters enter the turnstiles. This can include the presence of sniffer dogs and Police on hand to support Forest's stewarding team.
Children under 14 MUST be always accompanied by an Adult aged 18+ when attending games at the City Ground. All supporters under 14 will be refused entry if not accompanied by an Adult (18+).
The majority of turnstiles close 10 minutes after kick-off. However, a handful of visiting turnstiles will be open until 45 minutes after kick off.
Once entering the stadium, leaving and re-entering will not be permitted.
Forest do not allow drums or any other musical instruments including megaphones and rattles into the stadium.
A matchday programme can be purchased from a number of outlets around the stadium.