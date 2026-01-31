If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporters' Guide

If you have any questions, please refer to Forest's Visiting Supporters' Guide.

Ground regulations & prohibited items

A full list of Ground Regulations can be found here.

Prohibited items can be found here.

Conduct

Nottingham Forest Football Club advocate a strict policy of zero-tolerance towards supporters who act or express racist, homophobic or aggressive views towards others.

Acts of discrimination, including inappropriate chanting, violence and entering the field of play, are criminal offences – which can result in criminal convictions and banning orders.

For the safety of all supporters:

It is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours, including throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behaviour.

You must keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted. Recent pitch invasions have resulted in football bans (both domestically and abroad); police prosecution; and criminal records, which can impact employment, education and international travel.

Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited.

Please respect staff at all times. Abuse of staff will not be tolerated.

From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.

Should you see or hear any behaviours which you believe do not adhere to these policies and are unwelcome at the City Ground, Forest urge fans to text the word FOREST to 60066 on matchday so that they are able to act accordingly. Your text will be treated in the strictest of confidence as they identify and deal with the perpetrators.

Other points to note