Enhanced search

Please note that Sunderland have an enhanced search for away supporters in place at the Stadium of Light this season.

For the advanced search the following items cannot be brought into the stadium:

Coins

Vapes

Power banks

Flares

Smoke Canisters

Umbrellas

Please note that all coins collected will be donated to charity following the fixture.

For vapes, power banks, umbrellas and any other larger items a collection procedure is in place. You can leave your item with our steward team before entry, you will be provided with a collection ticket, and can return to the same area to collect your item(s) from the steward team after the game.

We strongly advise supporters to arrive at the stadium as early as possible, to allow time for searching and smooth entry into the ground.

Bags must be smaller than A4. Supporters are permitted to bring in essential childcare and health-related items.

Prohibited items include alcohol & canned drinks; glass or plastic bottles; air horns; laptops & tablets; knives or weapons; fireworks or flares; smoke gas canisters; and offensive flags or banners.

A full list of prohibited items can be found on page 10 here.

