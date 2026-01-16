If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.
Supporters' Guide
If you have any questions, please refer to Sunderland's Visiting Supporters' Guide.
Enhanced search
Please note that Sunderland have an enhanced search for away supporters in place at the Stadium of Light this season.
For the advanced search the following items cannot be brought into the stadium:
- Coins
- Vapes
- Power banks
- Flares
- Smoke Canisters
- Umbrellas
Please note that all coins collected will be donated to charity following the fixture.
For vapes, power banks, umbrellas and any other larger items a collection procedure is in place. You can leave your item with our steward team before entry, you will be provided with a collection ticket, and can return to the same area to collect your item(s) from the steward team after the game.
We strongly advise supporters to arrive at the stadium as early as possible, to allow time for searching and smooth entry into the ground.
Bags must be smaller than A4. Supporters are permitted to bring in essential childcare and health-related items.
Prohibited items include alcohol & canned drinks; glass or plastic bottles; air horns; laptops & tablets; knives or weapons; fireworks or flares; smoke gas canisters; and offensive flags or banners.
A full list of prohibited items can be found on page 10 here.
Other points to note
-
Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.
-
For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.
-
There is a no smoking policy at and around the Stadium of Light. This includes the stadium vicinity, including all car parks.
-
Sunderland operate a strict no readmission policy and there will be no opportunity to leave and re-enter the stadium.
-
Please note that the Stadium of Light is a cashless stadium, all purchases are card only.
-
There are two food and drink courtyards within the away end concourse for visiting supporters. Refreshments are available to purchase from the turnstiles opening, during half time and for thirty minutes after full time.
-
If you unfortunately lose any items at the Stadium of Light during your visit, please email lost.property@safc.com with full details of the item, your seat location and contact details of how to reply to you.
-
Sunderland AFC is committed to ensuring the Stadium of Light is a safe and welcoming place for all. In order to effectively tackle discriminatory and anti-social behaviour, they offer an anonymous matchday reporting service for supporters. If you witness any acts of hate, discrimination or any other type of abusive behaviour, simply text 60060. Start your text with ‘SAFC’, followed by the details of the incident and a member of their team will receive this immediately. You will subsequently receive an automated reply and should continue to use ‘SAFC’ at the start of all subsequent texts. Alternatively, you can also report a concern by contacting our EDI Lead or by reaching out to Kick It Out.