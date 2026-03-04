If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporters' Guide

If you have any questions, please refer to Tottenham's Visiting Supporters' Guide.

Click here to download and view a Stadium map.

Travel information

Tottenham have issued travel guidance ahead of Thursday's game, which can be found here.

Frequent services are anticipated through White Hart Lane, Northumberland Park, Seven Sisters and Tottenham Hale before and after the game.

Please note that Bruce Grove and Silver Street stations will be closed for two hours post-match on Thursday.

Queue management systems will be in place at all stations for the safety of all passengers and staff. At each station, the queue management staff are in contact with the Station Managers who will confirm when platforms are clear to enable more passengers to enter the station. For the safety of all passengers and staff, supporters are kindly asked to cooperate with station staff and always follow their instructions.

A reminder that parking enforcement measures are in place on matchdays . An extended Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ) operates in Haringey and Enfield, so supporters are strongly encouraged to use public transport to travel to the stadium.

Supporters with Blue Badges can park within the CPZ – but are reminded that the Blue Badge Holder must be present with the badge. Invalid badges can result in PCNs or vehicles being towed.

Entering the stadium

Visiting supporters are accommodated in Blocks 114-118 in the North-East corner of the stadium which are accessed via Entrance 11 and 12. Visiting supporters should approach the stadium via Worcester Avenue.

All fans will go through “airport style” security checks and bag searches. Tottenha, strongly advise supporters not to bring a bag into the stadium - however, the following bags will be permitted into the stadium following a search:

Clear carrier bags with a maximum size of 30cm long x 30cm high (Personal bags that do not meet the criteria must not be put inside these bags)

Personal bags of A4 size or smaller (21 cm long x 30cm high)

Please note, laptops sleeves are permitted provided they are no larger than 37cm x 31 cm.

You may have to queue for longer if you choose to bring a bag.

For a comprehensive list of prohibited items, please visit Ask Spurs for further information.

All tickets for this fixture will be a digital ticket to download to your Apple or Google Wallet.

If you are unable to use Digital Tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk after you have purchased your ticket and we will arrange for you to collect your ticket(s) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Any supporter found selling or transferring their ticket without the authority of the club will be banned from purchasing future away tickets for the remainder of the 25/26 season.

Other points to note