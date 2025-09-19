If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Visiting Supporters' Guide

If you have any questions, please refer to West Ham's Visiting Supporters' Guide.

Please also refer to their FAQs section here.

Points to note

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Please ensure that gangways and aisles are kept free from obstruction at all times.

West Ham United's Supporter Liaison Officers are on hand, in and around the stadium, to welcome you on arrival and see you off safely post-match. Visit them at one of our four main information points near turnstiles G, H, J, and D (away section) for direct assistance.

Security and bag searches will be conducted on the bridges as you approach the stadium. London Stadium operates a 100% bag search policy for your safety and security, so please have your bag open and ready to be searched to avoid delays and do not bring any prohibited items.

Bags should be no larger than A4 in size and there are no left luggage facilities. If in doubt on any bag policies, look at the FAQs or get in touch with West Ham's Supporter Services team.

There are dedicated entrance lanes for supporters with disabilities or other accessible requirements. West Ham appreciate your support in keeping these lanes free for fellow supporters.

The stadium operates on a cashless basis at all food and retail outlets and programme kiosks.

There is a wide range of food and drink outlets both around the outside and inside the stadium. These outlets change regularly so there is always a wide range of new food and drink to be enjoyed. For any specific dietary requirements or allergen information, please speak to our catering staff who will be able to advise on ingredients.

West Ham United operates a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse or anti-social behaviour in any form. They are committed to providing a safe, welcoming environment for all supporters. If you witness or experience any concerning behaviour on matchday, please speak to the nearest steward or text your message to 07701 401966 to use their dedicated text reporting service. (This is a text-only service and does not require a country code or prefix.) All messages are treated with strict confidence and by reporting incidents in real-time, teams are better able to monitor the situation and take immediate action where necessary.

Turnstiles open 90 minutes prior to kick-off.

Accessibility

Shuttle buses operate from Stratford Station for supporters with accessibility requirements – please see the West Ham website for more information.

If you have a question relating to accessibility, visit the Hammers Help Centre, a 24/7 self-service portal designed to assist with a broad range of Accessibility FAQs.