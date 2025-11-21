If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Visiting Supporters' Guide

If you have any questions, please refer to Wolves' Visiting Supporters' Guide.

Points to note

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Molineux operates a no re-entry policy. If you must leave the stadium for any reason, you will not be permitted to re-enter.

Bags larger than an A4 size will not be permitted . Unfortunately, there is not a luggage storage facility at Molineux.

Supporters will be searched at the turnstile prior to entering the stadium. No searching will be carried out on children (U14) unless there is a specific threat to the safety of others and then only with the child's permission and if possible, with a parent or carer present.

Discrimination and antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated at Molineux. Supporters who witness this kind of behaviour should speak to their nearest steward or send details to 07723 479887 starting their message with WOLVES.

Family Area Blocks WL1 to WL9 of the Billy Wright Stand Lower Tier are the stadium's designated family area.

Concourse catering kiosks will be open inside the stadium, serving food, hot and cold drinks and alcoholic drinks. Molineux is a cashless stadium and supporters are advised to ensure they have card or contactless payment ready when being served.

The Wolves Fan Zone is located next to the Sir Jack Hayward stand at Turnstile Block 5. The Fan Zone features special guests and live entertainment whilst serving a variety of food and drink. Molineux is a cashless stadium and only card payments will be accepted at the Fan Zone. The Fan Zone will allow both home and away supporters in on a matchday.

The majority of pubs and bars in the city centre will be for home supporters only on a matchday, and will require supporters to produce a home match ticket or season ticket card to gain entry. The bar named ‘Twelve’ is now available to visiting supporters. Full details can be found here.

Fans are urged to familiarise themselves with the Ground Regulations and Acceptable Behaviour Agreement. A list of prohibited items can be found here.

Entering the stadium

Wolves operate a staged queuing procedure (see below) to co-ordinate and moderate the flow of supporters to the turnstiles to ensure a safe entry into Molineux.

Supporters will only be able to gain entry to the stadium using the turnstile block designated on their ticket or season ticket smartcard.

On arrival at the queuing system the following processes will occur:

Entry cordon 1, tickets will be required to pass this point

Entry cordon 2

Body and bag search area.

Electronic ticket scan and entry through turnstile

During this process it may be necessary to temporarily hold supporters at the cordons to achieve a safe and steady flow through to the turnstiles.

Turnstiles will be open 90 minutes before kick-off, and it is advised supporters to be in their seats no later than 30 minutes before kick-off.

Please note that large numbers of supporters arriving late cannot have an expectation of making it into the stadium before kick-off.