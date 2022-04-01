The final tickets purchased via Ticketmaster and the club were sent first class on Tuesday 12th, meaning every supporter can expect their ticket/s to arrive shortly.

Supporters who requested to collect tickets via the club can do so from the Box Office at Selhurst Park on Saturday 16th April. The Box Office opens from 9am and is located next to Sainsbury’s.

If any tickets have not arrived in the post before you leave for Wembley, please follow the processes below.

Supporters who have purchased via the club

If you have purchased via the club, please email semifinal@cpfc.co.uk to request a duplicate ticket. Ensure you have ‘Duplicate Ticket’ in the subject bar.

Supporters making requests before 10am BST on Friday 15th will be issued e-tickets. Any requests after this time will require tickets to be collected from the West Box Office at Wembley, which you can find by clicking here.

Supporters who have purchased via Ticketmaster

If you have purchased via Ticketmaster, please click this link.

Fill out the form, and in the topics box please state duplicate ticket request.

You will first be sent an email confirming the acknowledgement of your request, followed by a second email where you will need to fill out your name and ticket(s) details of the duplicate ticket(s) you require, which you can find on your confirmation email.

Supporters can also call the Ticketmaster customer service line on 0333 003 5935 and press option 2 to request a duplicate ticket(s). The phone lines will close at 11am BST on Friday 15th April.

Please note if you have already requested a duplicate ticket via the club or Ticketmaster you do not need to do anything.

Stadium and seating map