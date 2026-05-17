Where to watch Brentford v Crystal Palace

Brentford v Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Coverage will start at 14:30 BST on Sky Sports Football ahead of the 15:00 kick-off.

Supporters not based in the United Kingdom can find out where to watch this match by clicking here and filtering by your country in the dropdown menu.

How to listen to Brentford v Crystal Palace

Palace TV+ offers live audio commentary to UK users via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace App.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is already included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages.