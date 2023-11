Saturday, 4th November - Live coverage of Palace’s U18s and the first-team

Palace TV+ will have coverage of not one, but two games on Saturday, with both the U18s and first-team in action.

First up will be the Under-18s as they face table-topping Tottenham Hotspur in the U18 Premier League South. Rob Quinn’s side have been averaging three goals a game so far this season (24 goals scored in eight games), and will look to get one over on their London rivals.

You can find out how they get on LIVE on Palace TV+ from 10:00 GMT, with the game kicking off at 11:00 GMT.

Following on from the young Eagles will be the first-team, as they travel to face Burnley in the Premier League. LIVE audio commentary, provided by BBC London, will be available for this game ahead of the 15:00 GMT kick-off.

Find out more about how to follow the game against Burnley by clicking here!