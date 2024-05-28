In collaboration with Crystal Palace F.C., promotional company Boxxer will host a night of must-watch championship fights as part of the club’s celebrations to mark 100 years since the official opening of Selhurst Park.

Leading the billing, big-punching Palace supporter Richard Riakporhe will get his long-awaited shot at world glory in front of his fellow Eagles, attempting to claim the WBO World Cruiserweight Championship title of Chris Billam-Smith.

To make the night especially memorable, watch the fight with one of our hospitality packages to ensure you see all the action from the best comfort, with exceptional food, drink and entertainment.

Legends Restaurant

Make sure you’re taking in the fight with the best view in the house, after indulging in an American-themed menu and inclusive house drinks throughout what is set to be a sensational evening in south London.

Special guests throughout the evening will give insights from the world of boxing, which you can enjoy from your private table for the full duration of the night’s entertainment. When you’re ready, head out to your executive balcony seating for superb views of all the action.

Prices start at £360, with more information HERE.

Executive Box

For the ultimate fight night experience, a group of up to 10 guests can enjoy a private Executive Box throughout the evening.

After indulging in an antipasti selection upon arrival and an American-themed menu before the main event – while witnessing all the build-up on the pitch and on your own private TV – head out to your executive balcony seating to enjoy the action, where you will be sat in line with the main camera position.

You will be able to enjoy inclusive house drinks throughout the night, meaning you can take in the undercard and the main event in comfort.

Prices start at £4,000 for a group of 10, with more information HERE.

Directors’ Box

Always dreamt of watching the action at Selhurst from the Directors’ Box? Now is your chance.

Padded seating located on the halfway line will give you the very best views of all the action in the most comfortable setting, while enjoying two hours of inclusive house drinks to get you in the mood for a memorable evening.

Plus, you will have access to an exclusive lounge throughout the event.

Prices start at £198, with more information HERE.