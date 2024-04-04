Thursday, 4th April - Fulham v Palace U21s - 19:00 BST

Crystal Palace Under-21s travel to take on Fulham in the quarter-final of the Premier League Cup on Thursday evening, with both sides vying to get one step closer to the elusive trophy.

This all-London affair will be the first fixture that Darren Powell’s side have played in over two weeks, so the squad will be aiming to hit the ground running as they take to the field at Motspur Park.

You can watch every minute of the action, including a possibility of extra-time and penalties, LIVE on Palace TV+.