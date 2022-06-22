A Christmas break...

It’s set to be a season like no other, and there’s a major reason why: the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

For the first time ever, the world’s biggest sporting occasion will take place over winter to account for the extreme heat in the host nation – and that will have huge knock-on effects within the Premier League.

To accommodate, the league is starting earlier than in previous years, with Palace’s first fixture on Friday, 5th August against Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

There is just one international break before the World Cup starts, with England playing their final UEFA Nations League fixtures in mid-September.