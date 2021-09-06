You can subscribe to Palace TV+ in four ways: either through an Annual, Monthly or Weekly pass, or as part of a Gold, Junior Eagles Gold or International Membership.

Annual pass £29.99 (recurring)

The Palace TV+ Annual pass offers the most cost-effective way of watching and listening to live broadcasts. As a guide to help you make the most informed choice, in 20/21 the club provided audio commentary of 41 live first-team games, and produced live broadcasts of 21 Academy matches.

Monthly pass £3.99 (recurring)

For a one-month period, you’ll be able to watch any live broadcasts shown, and listen to any live commentary broadcast, during the period.

Weekly pass £2.99 (recurring)

During a one-week period, you’ll be able to watch any / all live broadcasts shown, and listen to any live audio commentary broadcast in the period.

All subscriptions will auto-renew, however you can cancel at any time.

Membership

Fans can join as a Gold, Junior Eagle Gold or International Member, which all have Palace TV+ included, as well as a range of other benefits including the very best ticket access. Click here to browse all of our Membership products.