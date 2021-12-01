Here, you can find out: what’s on Palace TV+ next, how to subscribe and how to use your benefits. We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest live broadcasts and audio services.

The latest addition is all episodes of When Eagles Dare, the hit five-part series that charts the club's rise from near-extinction to the Premier League with exclusive footage and interviews!

We've also recently confirmed that a new club documentary, Coming of Age: The Step Up, will be available exclusively to Palace TV+ subscribers in 2022. The three-part series follows Palace Under-18s in their first season at Category 1 level as the lads battle for first place.

Upcoming broadcasts

All times are UK time

Monday, 17th January: Palace U23s v Chelsea (13:00)

Friday, 21st January: Patrick Vieira's pre-Liverpool press conference (TBC)

Sunday, 23rd January: Live audio commentary of Palace v Liverpool (14:00)

Monday, 24th January: Palace v Liverpool U23s (19:00)

Recent live events

Thursday, 13th January: Patrick Vieira's pre-Brighton press conference

Friday, 14th January: Live Audio commentary of Brighton v Palace

Saturday, 15th January: Wolves v Palace U18s - FA Youth Cup

Monday, 10th January: Everton v Palace U23s

Saturday, 8th January: Live audio commentary of Millwall v Palace

Friday, 7th January: Patrick Vieira's pre-Millwall press conference

Saturday, 1st January: Live audio commentary of Palace v West Ham

Friday, 31st December: Pre-West Ham press conference

Tuesday, 28th December: Live audio commentary of Palace v Norwich

Sunday, 26th December: Live audio commentary of Spurs v Palace

Friday, 24th December: Patrick Vieira's pre-Spurs press conference

How to subscribe

