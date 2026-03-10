The game kicks off on Tuesday, 10th March at 18:00 GMT at Villa Park and will be broadcast live on the official Emirates FA Cup YouTube channel – click here to watch.

If you can’t catch it live, supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time on our Academy news section and Palace TV+.

You can also stay updated via the official Crystal Palace App, which delivers goal alerts and key match notifications straight to your phone. Live Opta stats on the app will keep you informed throughout the game.

Even before kick-off and after the final whistle, you can access previews, reaction, and video content all in one place, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action.

Be there in person by purchasing your tickets via Aston Villa’s website.