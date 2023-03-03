Preview

In January when the full scale of the challenge ahead became clear, a fixture list comprised of solely the biggest and most in-form teams in the league, pessimism was rife – but six weeks later and Palace have taken points off Manchester United, Newcastle United, Liverpool and more.

The curious thing is that, despite being unbeaten in four at home and losing just one of the last seven in the league, Patrick Vieira feels his side could have more. Against Liverpool last time out the hosts had by far the better of the chances, but couldn’t find that elusive breakthrough goal to secure all three points.

You know when you play against Liverpool, your 11 players on the field have to perform because of the quality that they have,” Vieira said after full-time.

“When you look from Vince [Guaita] to Mateta up front, we worked well. We worked hard as a team and we were well-disciplined.

“The plan that we had, I believe the players executed really well today – the only thing that was missing was to score that goal.”