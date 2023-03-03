Past meetings
Wilfried Zaha was at the double as Palace put Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa to the sword at Selhurst Park in August, completing the comeback after Ollie Watkins’ opening goal just five minutes in. Jean-Philippe Mateta dutifully added a third late on and the Eagles could not be caught.
Patrick Vieira’s men last visited Villa Park in May, 2022, where Watkins was their kryptonite once again. He netted the opener in controversial circumstances, grappling with Marc Guéhi in the penalty area, before Jeff Schlupp equalised with just eight minutes remaining to earn Palace a deserved point.