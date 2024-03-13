The match will be played behind-closed-doors, with no supporters admitted – but will be broadcast LIVE on Palace TV+ for fans to enjoy.

Factfile

Manager: Kjetil Knutsen

Position: 1st (Champions)

Nickname: Den Gule Horde (The Yellow Horde)

Ground: Aspmyra Stadion

Founded: 1916

What’s the story?

Glimt are enjoying the best period in the club's history, having won three of the last four Eliteserien titles after being promoted as recently as 2018.

The club have also enjoyed success in Europe, reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League and facing Arsenal in the 2022/23 Europa League group stages.

In 2019, they were among the relegation favourites, but instead shocked the nation by finishing second; the following season they surpassed expectations again, winning the title in some style, scoring 103 goals in 30 games, dropping points on just four occasions.