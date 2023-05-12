Preview

Defeat at Spurs will have done nothing to dampen the spirits at Palace since Roy Hodgson’s arrival, and the Eagles’ positive display in north London will offer plenty of confidence heading into this weekend.

"I thought our performance throughout was very satisfying,” the manager said after the game. “I thought we controlled the game for large periods. They defended their box well. I think on another day we would have come away with something.

"This is Tottenham, it's a team that put together by hundreds of millions of pounds and the England captain single-handedly won the match today. We're not playing West Ham, Leeds or any of the other sides we beat.

“In normal circumstances I'd expect Tottenham to win this game comfortably, but that hasn't happened.”