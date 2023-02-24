“This is the frustration I have at the minute: a lot of games we have played lately, all we are missing is three points. The performance, the organisation was good but in the end we are missing something to allow ourselves to take the three points.”

Palace remain in 12th, but face a Liverpool side determined to force their way into the top four after a disastrous start to 2023. Jürgen Klopp’s side lost three of their first four league games and exited the FA Cup at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion, before morale-boosting victories against Everton and Newcastle.

Defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League – Vinicius Jnr, Karim Benzema and co. scored five at Anfield, the first side to do so in European history – was a reality check but the quality of a side that were aiming for the quadruple last season is clear for all to see.

Liverpool sit eighth in the league eight points off the top-four, but have two games in hand on Spurs in fourth. A win in south London is crucial to their European ambitions next season.