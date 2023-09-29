Here we go again...
Palace's 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Tuesday night saw the Eagles exit the League Cup in the third round, with Manchester United set to welcome Newcastle for a place in the quarter-finals.
It was a disappointing night for the Eagles, who lost goalkeeper Dean Henderson after just 19 minutes on his debut, but there was a first chance to see Rob Holding in a Palace shirt. Furthermore, Academy graduate Jes Rak-Sakyi started the game, with David Ozoh coming off the bench and coming very close to netting his first goal for the club; 19-year-old striker Ademola Ola-Adebomi also made his first appearance in a senior matchday squad.
As for United, a second successive win and a second successive clean sheet has eased the pressure swirling around Old Trafford, and the return from injury of Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat and Raphael Varane has steadied the ship.
Having rested Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund during midweek, we can expect to see a much-changed XI from Erik ten Hag - and Palace will hope a much different result, too.