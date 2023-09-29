Inside the camps

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag:

"I think we played quite well and dominated the game [against Palace]. So that was what we were looking for.

"But I also said disappointment and frustration [from previous defeats]. But the mood is then dropping. The spirit was always good, togetherness was always there and is there. And you could also see that today.

"We make a step forward in Burnley, how we defend, how we do that, and togetherness today on the ball and we make another step. So still a lot to come, but we are making [progress] and we are moving forward.

"The mood with us is always good, but of course, when you are not winning, at United, there is disappointment, there is frustration, but the togetherness is always there with us. We know that we are not now in the position where we want to be, yeah. So we have to build up, we have to catch up.

"Then you have to go from game to game, working on the process and working on the results. We don’t think too far ahead, the next game is the most important, always."