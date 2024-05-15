Tickets for the Premier League International Cup final at Selhurst Park, which kicks off at 19:00 BST, are available here, starting from just £1.

There were over 4,000 fans at Selhurst Park for last season's final, so another fantastic occasion is expected in SE25 this year.

If you can't make it there in person to back the boys, you can tune in to watch every minute of the action LIVE on Palace TV+. Click HERE for more info on Palace TV+.

A visit from the champions

At first-team level, it has been a stellar season for PSV Eindhoven, as Peter Bosz’ side lifted the Eredivise title for the 25th time, inspired by Luuk de Jong’s 36 goals in all competitions.

To break into a title-winning senior side is always a difficult task, but several of last season’s side to feature at Selhurst Park have been around the first-team in 2023/24, demonstrating the quality of the players in this competition.

Will there be more future winners of major honours on show tonight – for both sides?