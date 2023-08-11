Match details
- Saturday 12th August
- 15:00 BST
- Bramall Lane
- LIVE audio commentary on Palace TV+
Factfile
- Manager: Paul Heckingbottom
- Last season: 2nd (Championship)
- Nickname: The Blades
- Ground: Bramall Lane
- Founded: 1889 (134 years ago)
What’s the story?
After losing out in the play-offs in 2022 and being consigned to a second season in the Championship, Sheffield United made their return to the top-flight this season – and without the agony of a Wembley showdown.
After a fantastic start which saw them top the division long into October, a dip in form saw the Blades fall out of the automatic promotion places. They responded well, however, and after returning to second place in November they remained in the top-two until the final day, finishing 11 points clear of Luton Town in third.