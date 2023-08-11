After short spells at Leeds United and Hibernian he took over at Bramall Lane in 2021, having led the Under-23s side a season prior.

A fierce defender in his playing days, where he made more than 400 appearances – including for city rivals Sheffield Wednesday – he won back-to-back Manager of the Month awards in August and September of this season, adding a third in April as Sheffield United confirmed their promotion back to the Premier League.

Inside the camps

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom:

"We have signed boys who are miles off where they are going to end up. We haven't signed anyone who is the finished article.It's a big jump up for them and we want to work with them and hopefully get them to the level.

“We are working within our budget. We are not working within a Premier League budget as such, we are a Premier League club and we have got here on merit, but we do a lot of things that attract the players and that's what we try and play on.

Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen:

“What I know from Sheffield United is that it is a typical English team. I know they play with five defenders, and they play with a lot of physicality. It is not easy to play against these teams, especially away.

“We feel good. The team is starting to shape some good form and we have had some good results lately. We played some good games against Sevilla and Lyon, so if we continue that I think we could do something fun.”

