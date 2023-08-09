The Danish defender is eager to get back to action after a pre-season tour of the United States, but knows that last season’s Championship runners-up will be a tough test on their return to the top-flight.

“It’s nice – it is what you have been waiting for,” Andersen told cpfc.co.uk of the Premier League’s return. “Sometimes pre-season can be a little long and you are waiting for some games where you play for some points.

“It is going to be good – but it is not an easy game to start with. Promoted teams come with energy and want to do everything in their power to win games so it is not going to be easy.”

Sheffield United’s two-year spell in the second-tier means Andersen is yet to face the Blades in a Palace shirt, while an ankle injury ruled him out of Fulham’s visit to Bramall Lane in 2019/20.