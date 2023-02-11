“The kind of dominance we had when we were 11 v 10, there was a little bit of frustration because with the decision-making, with better quality we could score that second goal,” Vieira said after the game. “It is composure, that second goal – that’s part of making that decision in the final third.”

With many difficult fixtures now out of the way, Palace still find themselves in 12th place, just five points behind Liverpool and six behind Chelsea.

The visitors’ league form belies what a turbulent season 2022/23 has been, with Roberto de Zerbi adapting seamlessly to his new club since arriving in September.

When Graham Potter departed for Chelsea, taking much of the coaching and recruitment staff with him, many predicted Brighton would struggle, but they have instead moved from strength to strength under the Italian.

An FA Cup victory over Liverpool – just weeks after a three-goal league success against Jürgen Klopp’s side – reaffirmed their ability to take on the biggest clubs in the league, with their careful recruitment strategy paying dividends.

Sitting in sixth place just six points behind Newcastle in the Champions League places – with a game in hand – European football is certainly a possibility for the Seagulls next season.