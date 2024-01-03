FACTFILE

Manager: Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche Current position: 17th

17th Nickname: The Toffees

The Toffees Ground: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Founded: 1878 (146 years ago)

WHAT’S THE STORY?

What a phenomenal turnaround Sean Dyche has overseen at Everton since the Premier League’s announcement of their 10-point deduction in mid-November.

After failing to win any of their first five matches and winning just two of their opening ten in the league this season, they suddenly rocketed up the Premier League form table having won four games on the trot.

A difficult Christmas fixture list, however, losing three games on the spin against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, has been a reminder of the battle still on their hands.

With Everton moving into their brand new stadium for the start of the 2025/26 season, Premier League survival is financially paramount, and the form of Dyche’s side – prior to their festive fixtures, at least – will do much to ease fears in Merseyside for the immediate future of the club.