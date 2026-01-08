A phoenix rises

Macclesfield FC were founded in October 2020 after Macclesfield Town – originally established in 1874 – were wound up following a High Court ruling and debts in excess of £500,000.

With Moss Rose Stadium and the club’s remaining assets placed on the market, local businessman Robert Smethurst stepped in to safeguard the future of football in the town.

Smethurst acquired the stadium and assets with the intention of building a new, sustainable club. Former Welsh international Robbie Savage was appointed onto the board and as Director of Football, while Silkmen legend Danny Whitaker took charge as the club’s first manager.

Significant investment followed, with more than £4 million committed to upgrading Moss Rose and improving the club’s commercial operation.