Current League Standing and FA Cup journey so far...
Macclesfield sit 14th in the National League North table, but with games in hand on several sides around them. Cup competitions have played a defining role in their season, with the Silkmen still alive in both the FA Cup and FA Trophy.
An outstanding cup run has carried Macclesfield into the FA Cup third-round for the first time since their reformation, surpassing their previous best of the fourth qualifying round. Victories over Atherton Laburnum Rovers, Nantwich Town, Stamford AFC, AFC Totton and Slough Town have paved the way.
Entering the competition at the Second Qualifying Round following promotion to the National League North, the Silkmen began with a comfortable 3-0 win over Atherton LR before overcoming fellow Cheshire East side Nantwich Town 2-0. Progression to the First Round Proper came via a narrow victory over Southern Premier League Central outfit Stamford, with Paul Dawson’s solitary strike proving decisive.
A first-half hat-trick from Danny Elliott then swept aside Totton, before a dramatic extra-time victory against 10-man Slough Town secured Macclesfield’s place in the third-round draw as the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition.
Ones to Watch
At the back, ‘keeper Max Dearnley has been a consistent presence, registering eight clean sheets this term and recently reaching 75 appearances for the club.
Defender Rollin Menayese adds experience and physicality, having joined in January 2025 after spells with Grimsby Town, Walsall and Aldershot Town.
In midfield, Josh Kay has impressed since arriving on loan from Oldham Athletic. The versatile midfielder brings goals, promotion-winning experience and a strong footballing pedigree, having enjoyed a five-year spell at Barrow that included their National League title success in 2020.
Danny Elliott continues to lead the line with distinction, scoring 14 times this season after netting 41 goals in all competitions during the 2024/25 title-winning campaign following his arrival from Scunthorpe United. He is also the club's record goalscorer with 57 goals.