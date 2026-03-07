Victory would send Palace into the final four of the competition for the first time in over 15 years, and Judd believes the squad’s performances across the campaign have put them in a strong position heading into the tie.

Reflecting on the season so far, the skipper said: “Yeah, I think we’re doing well. Obviously, there are games where we haven’t picked up three points when we would have liked to, but overall we’re doing well.

“We’re going far in cup competitions and we’re still competing at the top of the table, which is good.”

Confidence in the camp has been strengthened further by Palace’s recent success in the U18 Premier League Cup, with the young Eagles booking their place in the final against Manchester United after a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Hotspur Way.

It was a tight semi-final with few clear-cut chances early on, as Palace weathered pressure thanks to key interventions from Dylan Monk and Euan Danaher while Spurs forward Reiss Elliott-Parris remained the hosts main-attacking threat.

The decisive moment arrived in the 80th minute when Judd’s outswinging corner was met by a powerful header from David Angibeaud to seal victory.

“I think we know as a team it probably wasn’t our best performance overall,” Judd admitted. “But in games like that it’s important to fight and make sure we get the win, and I think that’s what we did.

“Sometimes you’ve got to take the scrappy goals, especially from set pieces, and then defend the lead. I think that’s exactly what we did.”