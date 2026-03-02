Lee made his first appearance between the sticks for Darren Powell’s Under-21s in the recent clash with West Ham United – his first outing since the 1-0 defeat to Valencia CF in October’s Premier League International Cup opener.

“It felt really good,” he said. “I was happy to be back out there and, individually, I thought I played well. Obviously, as a team we know we need to do better, but personally it was good to be back.”

After several months out of the starting XI, managing emotions was key.

“There were quite a lot of nerves,” Lee admitted. “Not being in the team for a couple of months, it builds up. But once I stepped onto the pitch, it just turned into excitement.”

One of the standout moments of his return was an excellent diving save to deny Hammers forward Daniel Cummings, whose effort took a deflection off Craig Farquhar before Lee reacted sharply to tip the ball behind.

“They worked it into him, he took a touch and got the shot away,” Lee explained. “Craig’s thrown his body in front of it so it’s taken a deflection. Luckily, I managed to shift my feet and get across to make the save.”

Asked whether it ranked among his best performances in a Palace shirt, he said: “When I first joined, I had a few strong games. There have been some I’d like back as well, but I’d say this one is definitely up there.”