Preview

The south Londoners took the lead at Anfield thanks to Wilfried Zaha’s first-half strike and then held firm against an intense home surge as Liverpool tried to push their way in front.

After a largely encouraging performance in the second-half against Arsenal on the opening day of the season, Palace will have taken the Reds clash as another positive sign at the start of 2022/23.

On Saturday they welcome a side in a similar position: with a well-known boss in his second season of Premier League management, a squad built largely of recent signings, and expectations on their shoulders to challenge for the upper-middle ground, Villa will be keen to push up the table this weekend.

They too lost their opening fixture, away to Bournemouth, but bounced back against Everton with a 2-1 win – Danny Ings opening the scoring, Emiliano Buendía netting in the 86th-minute and Lucas Digne turning into his own net one minute later.