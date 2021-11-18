Previous meetings

Last season’s Selhurst Park fixture went the way of the visitors, a Richarlison penalty giving Everton all three points after Cheikhou Kouyaté had cancelled out Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s opener. It was a significant occasion for James McArthur, who became just the second player to reach the milestone of 200 appearances for Palace in the Premier League, after Wilfried Zaha.

The reverse fixture was more successful, with a late Michy Batshuayi equaliser seeing the Eagles secure a well-deserved point at Goodison Park

Preview

After a frantic week which saw Palace play three times within eight days – twice on the road – this week has been a welcome break for Patrick Vieira and his side. Late defeats to Leeds United and Manchester United in the north-west were tough to take for the manager, particularly the former at Elland Road coming via a controversial 94th minute penalty.

The two defeats followed a difficult afternoon against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park, Palace’s first home defeat of the Premier League campaign.