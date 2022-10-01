Preview

For the second time in three league games, Palace conceded first against before coming back to claim all three points - this time against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Although he will be determined to score the opening goal at Goodison Park, Patrick Vieira was pleased with the spirit his side showed.

They adapted well to a tactical tweak that allowed them to rediscover their goalscoring touch.

“The biggest thing in the second-half was Wilfried [Zaha] and Michael [Olise] coming back a little bit more centrally to combine because we had a little bit of a lack of movement in the first-half and were a little bit static," he said after the game.

“At times for them to defend in the one-v-one they were solid and made it difficult. But in the second-half we had more tempo in the game and more movement around [Odsonne] Edouard and that allowed us to combine and score those goals.”

Wilfried Zaha scored the winning goal on Tuesday evening, a further demonstration of his ability to climb up the goalscoring charts in recent seasons.

“When I talk to the youngsters like [Ebere] Eze and Michael [Olise], as soon as we get on the pitch I’m like: ‘Efficiency is all we need.’ Nothing else, everything else doesn’t matter," he explained. "When I step on the pitch, my mindset is efficiency. When I dribble I only dribble when I have to and get my shot off."

It's an attitude that has earned him five goals in just nine games this season and sees him sitting seventh in the race for the Golden Boot.

After six straight Premier League games unbeaten, Everton have faltered and have now lost their last three - albeit three tough games against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Sitting in 15th place, three points behind the Eagles, Frank Lampard will be desperate for his side to get back to winning ways.

He will, however, be without former Palace man Andros Townsend, who is still recovering from an injury he suffered in March.