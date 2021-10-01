Previous meetings

Palace will be out for revenge at Elland Road, having suffered defeat on a snowy midweek night last season. The match was played behind closed doors – the last time the Eagles played in front of a packed crowd at Leeds was a Championship meeting in 2012.

However, their clash at Selhurst Park earlier in the season was a more successful one, with Eberechi Eze scoring his first goal for the club – a sensational free-kick – in a 4-1 win.

Preview

With so little time to think about defeat to Aston Villa last weekend, Patrick Vieira will be keen for his Crystal Palace side to bounce back in style at Elland Road. The manager was disappointed with his side’s performance in their first league defeat in eight games, and has called for a response against Leeds.

Defeat against Villa does not take away from Palace’s strong start to the season, and they remain unbeaten in three games on the road, including a memorable victory over Manchester City at the Etihad earlier this month.

Leeds have struggled so far this season, winning just once in their opening six home league games. They sit 17th in the league, just three points above the relegation zone.